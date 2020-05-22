Extra patrols part of Drive Sober campaign

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

North Dakota law enforcement will have extra patrols from June 1 to July 19 to enforce underage drinking laws as part of the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, according to information from the state’s Department of Transportation.

“There are lots of ways for youth to have fun this summer,” said Lincoln Police Chief Robyn Krile. “We hope Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over lets those who are underage know that consuming alcohol is not one of those ways, and that it is never OK to drive under the influence.”

Compliance checks and efforts to stop adults from buying liquor for minors are components of the campaign, the department said. It is part of the Vision Zero summer strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries, which runs through August. The program encourages drivers to wear seat belts, use appropriate child safety seats, drive sober and distraction-free and follow all posted speed limits.

In 2019, 42% of crash fatalities in North Dakota were alcohol-related.

