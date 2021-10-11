Exposed Bismarck-area shipwreck has long intrigued divers, historians

Aerial photos show visible snags upstream of the wreck, illustrating "how dangerous that stretch of river was and even still is," he said.

The Burleigh County Dive Rescue and Recovery team checked out the wreck in August 2020 after conducting training nearby.

Sgt. Jeremy Alm, who dived on the wreck as a teenager, said the dive team went to the site for "something different to do," mainly for fun.

Scuba diver Les Helm, of Mandan, has been to the wreck twice, once in high water with a "ferocious" current, and in water so low his crew could walk around the site. He last visited more than 30 years ago.

"I watch too much television and see treasure ships. I expected something better," Helm joked.

He also has dived on a sunken U.S. Army Corps tugboat near Garrison, and on shipwrecks in Lake Superior, Lake Michigan, the Red Sea and the Caribbean.

The State Historical Society in 1970 counted 32 boats sunk on the Missouri River in North Dakota, at least 20 of them wrecked by ice.

Clark urges visitors to "be respectful," to take only photos and to not disturb the Abner O'Neal or trespass onto neighboring private land.