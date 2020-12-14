Expert: Bismarck Air Medical pilot tried to 'save the day'

Authorities might never know what all happened in the sky before a fatal Bismarck air ambulance crash in 2018, but one expert sees a few possible answers to some questions that remain.

The National Transportation Safety Board on Dec. 3 released its final report on the Bismarck Air Medical crash the night of Nov. 18, 2018. Bismarck Air Medical pilot Todd Lasky, Metro Area Ambulance paramedic Chris Iverson and CHI St. Alexius Health nurse Bonnie Cook died in the crash.

They were on their way to Williston to pick up a neonatal patient when the Bismarck Air Medical Cessna 441 broke up in flight. The plane was destroyed.

The NTSB found the probable cause of the crash to be "The pilot's failure to maintain control of the airplane in dark night conditions that resulted in an in-flight positive overload failure of the wings and the subsequent in-flight breakup of the airplane." The board in its report lists "aircraft structural failure" as the "defining event."

The plane had climbed to 14,000 feet before it entered a right descending turn and fell 7,800 feet in about 40 seconds, with debris landing in a snow-covered Morton County field northwest of Harmon Lake.