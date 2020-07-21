Equipment problem leads to train horns in downtown Bismarck

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Train engineers have been sounding horns through downtown Bismarck's "quiet rail zone" in recent days due to issues with traffic signal equipment related to the city's project converting Main Avenue to three lanes.

Crews installed traffic signal controllers which aren't syncing up with BNSF equipment that helps clear traffic away from a crossing. The city is working with the contractor to fix the problem, City Traffic Engineer Mark Berg said Tuesday.

The technical problem boils down this way: When a train approaches a crossing, it triggers the crossing arms and also trips equipment that controls nearby stoplights. The problem that crews are trying to fix is not affecting the automated crossing arms.

"It's not a safety issue," Berg said.

The federal government requires trains to blare their horns at high volumes at unprotected crossings that do not meet quiet rail standards. A quiet rail zone allows train horns to cease if infrastructure such as gates and flashing lights is installed to protect vehicles and pedestrians.