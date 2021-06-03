EPA leader sees 'huge potential' for carbon capture in North Dakota

The nation’s top environmental regulator indicated in a visit to Bismarck on Thursday that he's impressed by North Dakota’s efforts to capture carbon emissions from coal and ethanol plants.
A number of projects are in development across the state to contain the carbon dioxide generated by those facilities, rather than allow the gas to continue to enter the atmosphere where it contributes to climate change.
“The creative ingenuity in terms of the thinking around carbon management and reduction, I think, has been really refreshing,” Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan said.
He said the Biden administration has taken a “positive viewpoint” of carbon capture technology, and it’s the EPA’s role to support the president’s vision to reduce emissions.
“There’s no doubt there’s huge potential there, and right here in North Dakota we’re seeing leadership,” he said.
The EPA administrator met with utility leaders early Thursday to learn about carbon capture projects, including one in development at Minnkota Power Cooperative’s Milton R. Young Station near Center.
He then listened to comments from a number of energy and agriculture leaders who urged him to not take a one-size-fits-all approach to regulation and asked that the EPA carry out the concept of “cooperative federalism” in which the federal and state governments share power and collaborate.
North Dakota had an often contentious relationship with the EPA under the last Democratic president. During President Barack Obama’s terms, the state sued over a number of EPA rules, including the Clean Power Plan, Waters of the U.S. and another regulation targeting methane emissions from oil and gas facilities.
The Clean Power Plan required North Dakota to reduce its carbon emissions 45% by 2030.
The head of the trade group representing North Dakota’s coal industry told Regan the industry was willing to work with him on issues such as emissions reduction.
The problem with the Clean Power Plan “was at its heart more a matter of timing than a matter of scope or objective,” said Jason Bohrer, president and CEO of the Lignite Energy Council. He added that the industry felt North Dakota was not consulted when the EPA developed the rule and said he would like to see more communication going forward.
Regan on Thursday was also scheduled to tour downtown Mandan, the site of a massive effort that spanned decades to clean up a diesel spill stemming from a rail yard. He was slated to meet with members of the state’s environmental community in the afternoon, then travel to the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation to meet with tribal officials Friday.
