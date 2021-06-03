EPA leader sees 'huge potential' for carbon capture in North Dakota

The nation’s top environmental regulator indicated in a visit to Bismarck on Thursday that he's impressed by North Dakota’s efforts to capture carbon emissions from coal and ethanol plants.

A number of projects are in development across the state to contain the carbon dioxide generated by those facilities, rather than allow the gas to continue to enter the atmosphere where it contributes to climate change.

“The creative ingenuity in terms of the thinking around carbon management and reduction, I think, has been really refreshing,” Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan said.

He said the Biden administration has taken a “positive viewpoint” of carbon capture technology, and it’s the EPA’s role to support the president’s vision to reduce emissions.

“There’s no doubt there’s huge potential there, and right here in North Dakota we’re seeing leadership,” he said.

The EPA administrator met with utility leaders early Thursday to learn about carbon capture projects, including one in development at Minnkota Power Cooperative’s Milton R. Young Station near Center.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}