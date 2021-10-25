Entzel murder conspiracy trial shifted to February, after co-defendant pleads guilty

A February trial is set for a Bismarck woman accused of plotting to kill her husband in what investigators say was a love triangle that involved plans to cash in on a life insurance policy.

The scheduling move Monday comes after Nikkisue Entzel's co-defendant, Earl Howard, pleaded guilty on Friday, just days before the two of them were to stand trial together. Her attorney, Justin Balzer, at a Friday afternoon pretrial conference said his client intends to proceed to trial.

The scheduled 10-day trial for Entzel, 40, now will start Feb. 28, 2022, court documents show. She and Howard, 43, of Belwood, Ontario, were charged nearly two years ago in connection with the death of Chad Entzel, 42, who was Nikkisue Entzel’s husband. His body was found Jan. 2, 2020, after emergency workers responded to a call of a house fire northeast of Bismarck. An autopsy showed he died of gunshot wounds to the head.

Burleigh County Deputy Sheriff Brian Thompson testified during a hearing early in the case that Nikkisue Entzel took out a $26,000 life insurance policy on Chad Entzel in the days before his death, and that she tried to collect on the policy soon after he died. Howard and Nikki Entzel were in a romantic relationship, verified by video and photos provided to law enforcement, the deputy said.

Authorities say the two suspects plotted to kill Chad Entzel and tried to start the house on fire in an attempted cover-up. They were charged with three conspiracy felonies -- murder, arson and evidence tampering -- and Howard was further charged with murder and arson. The murder charge was dismissed in May. Nikkisue Entzel told law enforcement that Howard shot Chad Entzel, but authorities said an evaluation of the gun couldn't confirm that. Howard earlier requested separate trials and to be allowed to introduce evidence of Nikkisue Entzel's criminal history, but South Central District Judge Douglas Bahr denied those requests.

Howard has dual citizenship in the U.S. and Canada. He turned himself in and was arrested Jan. 9, 2020, on the Blue Water Bridge connecting Port Huron, Michigan, with Ontario, Canada.

The two suspects were to be tried as co-defendants starting Monday. Howard last week entered into a plea agreement that carries a 25-year prison term with decades more possible if he violates probation after his release. Bahr tentatively accepted the agreement pending the outcome of a presentence investigation. If Bahr approves the agreement, Howard will be sentenced before Nikkisue Entzel goes on trial. If the judge doesn’t approve the agreement, Howard could choose to withdraw the guilty pleas and go to trial. Murder conspiracy carries a possible life sentence without parole.

It’s unclear if Howard will testify at Nikkisue Entzel’s trial.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

