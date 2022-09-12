Emergency calls in North Dakota routed by backup system Monday

Emergency calls handled by North Dakota's communications centers were routed to backup systems for several hours Monday, but people making those calls likely didn’t notice any issues.

“Everything worked from a backup standpoint,” said Michael Dannenfelzer, communications director for Bismarck-based Central Dakota Communications.

Phones at the dispatch center were working but 911 messages weren’t being delivered, Dannenfelzer said. The center’s service provider is looking into the cause.

A backup system pushed the calls to the center. Calls were rerouted through a regional center in Fargo, said Eric Jensen, spokesman for the state Department of Emergency Services. Calls answered there were relayed to State Radio through a cellphone system for dispatchers to handle.

“Callers shouldn’t have noticed anything,” Dannenfelzer said.

The issues began about 5 a.m. The system was back online about 10 a.m.

Local law enforcement agencies contacted by the Tribune said the glitch presented no problems and in some cases went unnoticed. Burleigh County Sheriff’s Maj. Jim Hulm said it “had no effect for us.”

“The normal nonemergency lines were down as well but most people, including us, will call 911 if we cannot get through on the nonemergency line,” Hulm said.

A similar 911 outage in February in western North Dakota was tied to a third-party long-distance provider.