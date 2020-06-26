Elgin man sentenced to spend 14 years behind bars for sex crimes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An Elgin man who pleaded guilty to two sex crimes in Grant County was sentenced Friday to 14 years in prison, court documents show.

Samuel Schily, 43, was accused of inappropriately touching a girl last May and June. He pleaded guilty in January.

South Central District Judge James Hill suspended 16 years of a 30-year sentence, according to court documents. Hill also ordered that Schily be on supervised probation for 20 years after he is released from prison. Schily must also complete sex offender treatment and can have no contact with the girl until she turns 18.

Schily’s attorney, James Loraas, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Grant County State’s Attorney Grant Walker declined comment.

Schily is scheduled to stand trial in Burleigh County on Aug. 27. He is accused in that case of forcing a girl to improperly touch him sometime in 2011 or 2012.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

