Elgin man convicted of child sex crimes

An Elgin man in prison for child sex crimes in Grant County has been convicted of a similar charge in Burleigh County.

A jury on Thursday found Samuel Schily, 44, guilty. He was accused of forcing a girl to inappropriately touch him sometime in 2011 or 2012, according to a police affidavit.

Defense attorney James Loraas did not immediately respond to a request for comment following the verdict.

Jurors returned the verdict about 10:45 a.m. Schily’s trial started Monday morning. South Central District Judge David Reich ordered a presentence investigation.

Schily in January 2020 pleaded guilty in Grant County to the inappropriate touching of a girl the previous summer. He was sentenced in June to 14 years in prison followed by 20 years of supervised probation.

