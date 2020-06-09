Eastgate, Hushka win Bismarck School Board seats
Eastgate, Hushka win Bismarck School Board seats

A Realtor and a lobbyist will fill two open Bismarck School Board seats.

Dan Eastgate got 34% of the vote and Donnell Preskey Hushka got 20% in Tuesday's election. They beat out five other candidates: Kristine Johnson (12%), Karen Dunlap (10%), Sargianna Wutzke (9%), Brooke LeBeau (8%) and Nicholas Thueson (6%). About 36,300 people voted.

Incumbents Heide Delorme and Rick Geloff did not seek reelection. The other three seats on the five-person board were not up for election. Terms are four years. Members are paid $9,000 per year.

Eastgate is area director of Bismarck-Mandan Young Life and is a full-time Realtor at Venture Real Estate. He is a certified trainer with Sources of Strength, a bullying and suicide prevention program, and serves on the South Central High School Community Advisory Board. He is a board member of The Citizens of the World international health care nonprofit and serves as a director on the Bismarck Public Schools Foundation Board.

Eastgate graduated from the University of North Dakota with a bachelor of arts degree, majoring in Native American Studies with a minor in history. He and his wife, Lacey, are lifelong residents of Bismarck.

Preskey Hushka is a government affairs specialist for the North Dakota Association of Counties and executive director of the North Dakota Sheriffs & Deputies Association, as well as the County Auditors & Treasurers Association.

She is a member of the North Dakota School Safety Partners, a student safety program. She has been involved in writing the rules for the armed first responder program, launching a statewide school safety tip line and assessing the presence of law enforcement in schools across the state.

Preskey Hushka and her husband, Travis, have a daughter who attends Sunrise Elementary.

 

