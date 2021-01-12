Ducks Unlimited one step closer to creating Bismarck park

Conservation group Ducks Unlimited has purchased the site of the future Clairmont Family Conservation Park in Bismarck.
The park is named after Bismarck resident Bill Clairmont, who died in 2020. Clairmont approached Ducks Unlimited in 2017 with the idea to create a community park.
"This park leaves a Clairmont family legacy that marries all of his values including educating others, appreciating nature and providing a place for people to personally develop a connection to nature and conservation," Nancy Clairmont Carr, one of Bill Clairmont's daughters, said in a statement.
Ducks Unlimited is a nonprofit organization that works to conserve waterfowl habitats in North America. The organization raised $1 million to purchase the property from the Clairmont family.
The future park is located west of Tyler Parkway and north of Burnt Boat Drive. The area is located parallel to Pioneer Park.
Ducks Unlimited will now work to restore the riparian habitat, which is found along the banks of a river or stream, wetlands and grasslands in the area before turning the land over to the Bismarck Parks and Recreation District to maintain.
The restoration process will begin in the spring or summer of this year, and the goal is to connect the community with clean air and water and biodiversity, said Eric Lindstrom, Ducks Unlimited Managing Director of Development for the Great Plains Region. Plans include planting native trees and 20 acres of native prairie. Lindstrom said Ducks Unlimited will likely turn the park over to Bismarck in 2022.
The park's 116 acres will highlight the prairies as "an important natural resource for wildlife and humans," according to the statement. The park will have educational opportunities for visitors to learn about wetlands and grasslands and how they function as well as hiking, biking and multi-use trails. There will be signs in the park to educate visitors about the habitat.
The Clairmont family wanted the land to remain in its natural state, according to the statement.
The area is currently open to the public from dawn until dusk. Motorized vehicles are not allowed on the property.
