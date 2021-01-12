Ducks Unlimited one step closer to creating Bismarck park

Conservation group Ducks Unlimited has purchased the site of the future Clairmont Family Conservation Park in Bismarck.

The park is named after Bismarck resident Bill Clairmont, who died in 2020. Clairmont approached Ducks Unlimited in 2017 with the idea to create a community park.

"This park leaves a Clairmont family legacy that marries all of his values including educating others, appreciating nature and providing a place for people to personally develop a connection to nature and conservation," Nancy Clairmont Carr, one of Bill Clairmont's daughters, said in a statement.

Ducks Unlimited is a nonprofit organization that works to conserve waterfowl habitats in North America. The organization raised $1 million to purchase the property from the Clairmont family.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The future park is located west of Tyler Parkway and north of Burnt Boat Drive. The area is located parallel to Pioneer Park.

Ducks Unlimited will now work to restore the riparian habitat, which is found along the banks of a river or stream, wetlands and grasslands in the area before turning the land over to the Bismarck Parks and Recreation District to maintain.