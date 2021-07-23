Drug trial set for men who told police $6,300 in cash was from mom

One of three men arrested after Bismarck police said they found 1 ¾ pounds of meth and $6,300 cash in a car will go to trial in October.

Emmanuel Hunter, 25, of Fargo, entered not guilty pleas on Friday to charges of felony drug possession and conspiracy. Defense attorney Thomas Burckhard did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Hunter, Devante Anthony, 24, of Fargo, and Joseph Balcarcel, 23, of Fitchburg, Wisconsin, in May were passengers in a car in which officers found digital scales, plastic bags and several cellphones, according to a police affidavit. Some of the meth allegedly was hidden inside a bag of coffee beans, and police found air fresheners and dryer sheets in the car, tactics authorities say are used to hide the scent of drugs from police dogs.

The men told police they were in town for the weekend and that their mother had given them money for the trip, according to the affidavit.

Assistant Burleigh County State’s Attorney Dennis Ingold said during Friday's hearing that he plans to file documents seeking to try the three men at the same time.

Anthony pleaded not guilty in June. South Central District Judge Daniel Borgen set Hunter’s trial for Oct. 13 and 14, the same time at which Anthony’s trial is scheduled. Authorities in July issued a bench warrant for Balcarcel. He has not yet entered a plea in the case and no attorney is listed for him in court documents.

