Drug recognition program adds 13 graduates during '420' week

Thirteen recent graduates of a North Dakota program aimed at keeping drug-impaired drivers off the road will join a high-visibility law enforcement event this week.

The North Dakota Drug Recognition Expert program graduates are part of law enforcement agencies across the state. The Highway Patrol is partnering with regional agencies through Wednesday for an enforcement event that’s part of an effort to meet the state’s goal of zero motor vehicle fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads.

Drug Recognition Experts receive the highest training in the nation on detecting an impaired driver, according to Tarek Chase, the state trooper who coordinates the program.

“These officers are now better prepared to identify substances other than alcohol in a suspected impaired driver, removing them from the road and making North Dakota roads safer,” he said.

There are 58 Drug Recognition Experts in North Dakota, according to Lauren Bjork, safety public information program manager for the state Transportation Department.

The effort coincides with April 20 or “4-20,” a day associated with increased marijuana use.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says 56% of drivers involved in serious injury and fatal crashes in 2020 tested positive for at least one drug.

For more information on the state's Vision Zero strategy, go to VisionZero.ND.gov.

