 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Drug recognition program adds 13 graduates during '420' week

  • 0
080319-nws-trooper1.jpg (copy)

Highway Patrol Trooper Tarek Chase is state coordinator for the Drug Recognition Expert program.

 Tom Stromme

Thirteen recent graduates of a North Dakota program aimed at keeping drug-impaired drivers off the road will join a high-visibility law enforcement event this week.

The North Dakota Drug Recognition Expert program graduates are part of law enforcement agencies across the state. The Highway Patrol is partnering with regional agencies through Wednesday for an enforcement event that’s part of an effort to meet the state’s goal of zero motor vehicle fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads.

Drug Recognition Experts receive the highest training in the nation on detecting an impaired driver, according to Tarek Chase, the state trooper who coordinates the program.

“These officers are now better prepared to identify substances other than alcohol in a suspected impaired driver, removing them from the road and making North Dakota roads safer,” he said. 

There are 58 Drug Recognition Experts in North Dakota, according to Lauren Bjork, safety public information program manager for the state Transportation Department.

People are also reading…

The effort coincides with April 20 or “4-20,” a day associated with increased marijuana use.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says 56% of drivers involved in serious injury and fatal crashes in 2020 tested positive for at least one drug.

For more information on the state's Vision Zero strategy, go to VisionZero.ND.gov.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Germany strives to meet Ukrainian refugees' needs

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News