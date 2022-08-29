Drug, gun charges filed after Friday searches in Bismarck

A Bismarck man on probation for a 2020 drug conviction was arrested after police said they found thousands of fentanyl pills, nearly 13 pounds of marijuana and a handgun during searches of two city residences.

Police say Terrance Olson, 28, also had $5,000 cash in his possession. At one residence searched on Friday officers allegedly found small amounts of cocaine, fentanyl pills and marijuana. A search at a second residence produced 3,500 fentanyl pills, 12 ¾ pounds of marijuana, an ounce of cocaine and a .22-caliber pistol, according to authorities. The marijuana and fentanyl have a street value of about $250,000, police said.

Olson made his initial court appearance Monday. An attorney isn’t listed for him in court documents. He is charged with possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and marijuana, unlawful possession of a firearm, and possession of cocaine. The most serious charge carries a possible 20-year prison sentence.

Olson in November 2020 pleaded guilty to drug possession and unlawful possession of a firearm in Ward County. He was sentenced to about eight months in jail and placed on probation for two years.