Drug conspiracy trial date set for Fort Yates woman

A Fort Yates woman has pleaded not guilty to an allegation that she bought suspected fentanyl pills with the intent to sell them in Bismarck and on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation.

Keya Fox, 25, entered the plea at a Tuesday court hearing. She is scheduled for trial Nov. 17.

Fox and two Bismarck men were arrested Aug. 1 when police said they found 100 pills at a North 14th Street residence. Fox, Josiah Anderson, 22, and Jacob Warner, 30, were charged with drug conspiracy, which is punishable by as much as 10 years in prison.

Anderson is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 6. Warner's case has been moved into federal jurisdiction, and authorities have dismissed the state charges, court documents show.

Keya Fox

Keya Fox

 PROVIDED
