Drug charges stem from search, ties to alleged dealers

Two Bismarck women who police say have ties to others accused of trafficking drugs now face felony drug charges of their own, court records show.

Charges were filed Tuesday against Kaitlin Kilber, 24, and Kaitlyn Meager, 20. Police say they found marijuana, ecstasy and other drugs along with materials used for the delivery of drugs when they executed a search warrant at the women's residence in March 2019.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Conversations on the cellphone of another woman, Megan Isaak, indicated she was selling drugs to Kilber, according to police. Isaak is scheduled to stand trial in May on six felony drug charges. She was in possession of more than 100 pounds of marijuana and $150,000 cash when she was arrested in April, according to an affidavit.

Kilber is charged with conspiracy to deliver drugs and five counts of possession of drugs or drug paraphernalia.

A transfer of funds from Meager’s bank account to Mercedes Beito is an indication of drug distribution, the affidavit alleges. Meager is charged with two drug delivery felonies and a drug conspiracy felony. Beito is listed as a co-defendant in the case with Isaak, court documents show.

Kilber and Meager have been ordered to appear in court at a later date. Attorneys aren’t listed for them in court documents.

Love 2 Funny 2 Wow 1 Sad 2 Angry 1