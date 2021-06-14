Drought, burn bans could put damper on fireworks

Though much of North Dakota is experiencing drought and the state has seen more than 1,370 wildfires this year, officials in the Bismarck-Mandan area have not banned fireworks displays.

But the personal use of fireworks for the July Fourth holiday could be in question.

Mandan Fire Chief Steve Nardello said at a June 1 city commission meeting that the personal use of fireworks is "still up in the air."

"Even though we've had some precipitation, it's not enough, and we're still in drought conditions," he said.

Mandan allows residents to shoot fireworks on July 3 and 4. That's a change from previous years, where fireworks had been allowed from July 2 through 2 a.m. on July 5.

In Burleigh County, which has a burn ban in place, fireworks will not be allowed when the North Dakota Rangeland Fire Danger Rating is very high or extreme and/or a red flag warning has been issued, Emergency Manager Mary Senger said.

Morton County has a similar policy in effect. Its burn ban prohibits fireworks when the fire danger rating is in the high, very high or extreme category and includes days when a red flag warning has been issued for the county.

Bismarck does not allow fireworks within city limits.