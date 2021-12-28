 Skip to main content
Driver won't be charged in Bismarck pedestrian death

Roadside memorial

Rebecca Irwin, left, and Steve Potratz, right, place a memorial wreath at the site where Leora Herrmann was struck by a vehicle on Sept. 18 on River Road near the intersection of Burnt Boat Road. Herrmann, 64, of Bismarck, was taken to a hospital and died of her injuries. Irwin is a niece and Potratz is Herrmann's brother. Both live in California and were among those gathered at the Pioneer Park site on Sept. 20. 

 Tom Stromme

A driver with a history of traffic offenses won't be charged in the death of a Bismarck pedestrian in September.

Leora Herrmann, 64, was crossing on the 2000 block of River Road to enter Pioneer Park in Bismarck on Sept. 18 when she was struck by a pickup driven by 79-year-old William Dethloff, of Bismarck, according to police.

Herrmann suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital. She died later the same day.

Burleigh County State's Attorney Julie Lawyer said the attorney who was assigned the case declined prosecution earlier this month.

"The analysis was that we couldn’t prove negligence or recklessness on the part of the driver, who had the right of way at the time of the crash. Therefore there was no criminal culpability on the part of the driver," Lawyer told the Tribune.

Police said traffic crash investigators did not believe Dethloff was impaired.

Dethloff has a history of driving-related offenses. In the 1990s, he pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of operating an unsafe vehicle, and paid $200 in fines. Since 2018, his record includes violations for speeding, failing to wear a seat belt and overtaking where prohibited.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

