Driver won't be charged in Bismarck pedestrian death

Herrmann suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital. She died later the same day.

Burleigh County State's Attorney Julie Lawyer said the attorney who was assigned the case declined prosecution earlier this month.

"The analysis was that we couldn’t prove negligence or recklessness on the part of the driver, who had the right of way at the time of the crash. Therefore there was no criminal culpability on the part of the driver," Lawyer told the Tribune.

Police said traffic crash investigators did not believe Dethloff was impaired.

Dethloff has a history of driving-related offenses. In the 1990s, he pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of operating an unsafe vehicle, and paid $200 in fines. Since 2018, his record includes violations for speeding, failing to wear a seat belt and overtaking where prohibited.