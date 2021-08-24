Driver with kids in car faces DUI, drug and child neglect charges

A Bismarck woman is charged with three felonies after police say she failed field sobriety tests while driving with children in her car and later flushed suspected drugs as authorities sought a urine sample.

Chelsea Taken Alive, 29, displayed slurred speech and slow movements during a traffic stop about 11:15 p.m. Thursday, according to a police affidavit. Children ages 2 and 8 were in the back seat. Taken Alive was arrested after she “performed poorly” on field sobriety tests, authorities allege.

Police said they found marijuana, paraphernalia and oxycodone pills during a search of the vehicle. Taken Alive agreed to provide a urine sample at the Bismarck Police Department building, according to authorities. She allegedly flushed a plastic bag while doing so, and staff at the Burleigh Morton Detention Center found more paraphernalia and the remnants of another pill when she was booked.

Taken Alive made her initial court appearance Monday. She is charged with felonies for possessing drugs in a correctional facility, tampering with evidence and child neglect. She also faces three misdemeanors, including DUI with a minor, and two drug infractions. She'll enter pleas later. No attorney is listed for her in court documents.

Police did not indicate the status of the children but said they weren't harmed.

