Driver to serve 2 years on probation for striking bicyclist

An Almont woman who pleaded guilty in October to striking a bicyclist with her vehicle was sentenced Thursday to two years of supervised probation.

Megan Thiel, 41, was charged in May with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment. Police said Thiel and a man had an argument about money and he was hit by the vehicle as he rode away. He suffered injuries similar to road rash and refused medical treatment, according to authorities.

South Central District Judge James Hill suspended a two-year prison sentence and gave Thiel credit for 41 days served.

