Driver of airborne car pleads not guilty, scheduled for trial in June

A Strasburg man who authorities say was driving a car that went airborne after leaving Interstate 94 in November 2019 and caused serious injuries to a passenger is scheduled for trial in June.

Chozey Schumacher, 25, on Tuesday pleaded not guilty to criminal vehicular injury and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Schumacher was driving a 2003 Dodge Durango that went into the north ditch of the interstate in the Bismarck area, flew over River Road and landed near the Lewis and Clark Riverboat Landing, according to the Highway Patrol. He and passenger Stacey Shaw, of Bismarck, were taken to local hospitals. Shaw was later transferred to a Fargo hospital.

The vehicle was going 62 mph when it left the embankment at a 10-degree launch angle, according to Trooper Jeremiah Bohn. There was no evidence of acceleration, braking or mechanical failure, he said. The vehicle came to rest about 200 feet away -- two-thirds the length of a football field -- and about 40 feet below -- four times the height of a basketball hoop.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}