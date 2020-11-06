Driver in April shooting gets 1 1/2-year sentence

A Bismarck man accused of driving the vehicle from which shots were allegedly fired at another vehicle in April was sentenced Friday to 1 ½ years in prison.
Albert Crews, 18, pleaded guilty to three counts of facilitation of attempted murder. Crews was the driver of a vehicle from which another man, Mason Schuh, 24, allegedly fired multiple shots at a vehicle on Burnt Boat Drive in what authorities said was a gang-related incident. No one was injured.
Police at the time said Crews was driving a Chevy Blazer and following a car containing three juveniles. He pulled up to the passenger side of the car at a stoplight, and Schuh leaned across from the passenger seat of the Blazer and fired at least two shots into the car, authorities alleged. One of the juveniles returned fire.
Crews and Schuh allegedly are members of a gang that is rivals with a gang to which the juveniles belonged, authorities said. The shooting may have been the result of a dispute between the gangs the previous night.
Crews originally was charged with attempted murder but agreed to plead guilty to lesser charges. He cooperated with law enforcement at the time of the shooting and has agreed to testify in Schuh’s case and those of others, Burleigh County State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer said. Schuh faces a December trial on attempted murder charges.
Crews provided law enforcement with information that could lead to other charges, defense attorney Scott Rose said. He asked South Central District Judge Thomas Schneider to consider suspending any prison time and placing Crews on probation for an extended period. His client “has no interest in associating with gangs,” Rose said, adding that Crews has no adult criminal history.
Schneider sentenced Crews to five years in prison with all but 1 ½ years suspended. Crews must also spend three years on supervised probation after his release and pay $6,400 in restitution to the victims of the shooting. Schneider allowed Crews credit for 193 days served.
