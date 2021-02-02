Driver in 2015 crash that led to $1 billion jury award seeks new civil trial; Supreme Court hears case

“To make the argument that, no matter what, under any circumstances, the presentation of the use of alcohol by a driver is prohibited in any case regardless of whether there’s a nexus to the damages, it doesn’t make any sense today,” Nodland said.

Evidence of Morsette’s intoxication had to be addressed during jury selection because alcohol use is so prominent in North Dakota, said attorney Jeff Weikum, who represented Monson. A trial might have to start over if a juror who has been affected by alcohol abuse learns of the blood alcohol content for the first time during the punitive stage, he said.

“It’s a fiction for the defense to argue hey, the jury isn’t going to hear about the 0.295,” Weikum said.

It’s unclear on what grounds the jury chose the reason for the punitive damages, Weikum said. Morsette’s actions were a conscious disregard for the rights of the women in the car, he said.

“Abby, Shayna and Taylor had the right to drive on a road that didn’t have somebody at four times the legal limit coming straight at them,” he said.