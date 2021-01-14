Driver charged in fatal Bismarck Expressway crash on New Year's Day

The man accused of driving the wrong way in a Bismarck Expressway crash on New Year's Day that killed a South Dakota woman had a blood alcohol content nearly three times the legal limit, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Kenyon Eagle, 18, of Bismarck, now faces four felony charges.

He was going east in the westbound lanes about 2:15 a.m. on Jan. 1 when the Dodge pickup he was driving collided head-on with a car driven by Tiffany Shaving, of Cherry Creek, South Dakota, authorities said. Eagle made a left turn off McKenzie Drive in Mandan and went the wrong way in frosty and foggy conditions to the westbound lanes of the Expressway, according to the patrol.

Shaving, 24, died at the scene. Passengers in the car -- Ryan Whitebull, 28, and Carlin Mellette, 25, both of Bismarck -- were seriously injured and required hospitalization and surgery. Eagle was taken to a hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries is unclear.

He made his initial court appearance on Thursday via video. He is charged with reckless endangerment, two counts of criminal vehicular injury, and one count of criminal vehicular homicide. He faces the possibility of 20 years in prison on the most serious charge if he’s convicted. Defense attorney William Skees did not immediately reply to telephone and email requests for comment.

