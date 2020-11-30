 Skip to main content
Driver charged for running over officer's foot

A Bismarck man faces two felony charges for allegedly running over the foot of a police officer who had issued him three traffic citations.

Austin Hale, 50, is charged with reckless endangerment and simple assault on a peace officer, court records show. He made his initial court appearance on Monday.

Hale was stopped Sunday evening for running a red light on the Bismarck Expressway, according to a police affidavit. The officer also cited Hale for not having liability insurance and for a registration violation. Hale allegedly grabbed the citations from the officer and sped off while the officer was standing next to the vehicle. The left rear tire of the Jeep ran over the officer’s foot. The officer was not seriously injured.

No attorney is listed for Hale in court documents. He is in custody pending $1,500 bail, according to the Burleigh Morton Detention Center website.

Austin Hale

Austin Hale

