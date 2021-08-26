 Skip to main content
Driver arrested after SUV goes into river

Bismarck police arrested one person on suspicion of DUI after responding to a report of a vehicle in the Missouri River off River Road early Wednesday.

Officers were called about 1:50 a.m. to Keelboat Park and found “four individuals in the parking lot and an SUV floating down the Missouri River,” according to Lt. Luke Gardiner.

The vehicle went into the river when the driver, Hailey Randall, 21, of Interior, South Dakota, mistook drive for reverse and accelerated, Gardiner said. Randall and the three passengers were able to escape through an open window. She and one passenger were treated at a hospital for minor injuries.

Randall was arrested, taken to the Burleigh Morton Detention Center and later released on a promise to appear. The vehicle was removed from the river by the Burleigh County Dive Rescue and Recovery Team and a local towing company.

