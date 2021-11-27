 Skip to main content
Downed power lines cause street closure, power outages

South 12th Street between Indiana and Arbor avenues in Bismarck was closed for several hours Saturday due to downed power lines, and numerous homes in the area lost power.

A garbage truck that was traveling in the area snagged one of the power lines, causing several poles to fall into the road, police said.

Montana-Dakota Utilities crews responded to the scene to make repairs. No injuries were reported.

Power outages affected mobile home parks on both sides of South 12 Street, Police Sgt. Darrin Heinert said. All but about a dozen homes had power restored by midafternoon.

