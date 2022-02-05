DockDogs rising star eager to sniff out the competition at Bismarck Tribune Sport Show

When Mandi Ell of Bismarck first got her red lab puppy Kota, she hoped she could eventually get her to jump off the dock and maybe compete at DockDogs tournaments.

To her surprise, Kota started jumping in the water after toys at 5 months old. Just three months later, Kota earned a master title and got invited to compete at the world championships.

“Half the battle is just getting the dog to jump, it can take two or three years before they’ll even jump from the dock into the water,” Ell said. “The dog has to have toy drive and Kota does, she loves toys and she's just so eager to please.”

Kota will try to beat her record 22-foot, 3-inch jump at the Bismarck Tribune Sport Show in February, which will also feature boats, recreational vehicles and outdoor gear.

Ell said the Sport Show is one of the larger, fiercer competitions for the sport that continues to grow.

“I think it was around 2015 when I jumped my old lab in Minot and there were four dogs total there and then when we went to Minot this year, I think there was 40 dogs,” Ell said. “People just love it and the dogs keep getting better and better.”

Ell had jumped her old lab while she was in college, but never did any serious training or traveling. When she saw how eager Kota was to get into the water, she got her in the pool right away.

The pair’s professional DockDogs career took off when Kota made finals at a Fargo event in July. Then they went to Williston in August where Kota took second overall. Later that month they went to Minot where Kota earned her title in the big air event. At the world championship in Dubuque, Iowa, Kota took first in her wave of about 48 dogs.

“It was neat to see her at every event just getting better and better and still be the youngest one there,” Ell said.

When the weather is nice or if they have access to a pool, the two will spend a good amount of time practicing. Since it is a team sport and Kota is picky about where the dummy lands, Ell said practice is just as much for her as it is for the dog.

“She's a brat to me on the dock which is funny. She jumps on me and goes nuts until I tell her to heel. She does a lot of barking because she’s excited,” Ell said. “But you want her to have that excitement and drive so I just go through with the abuse.”

At home, Kota likes to rip up toys, go swimming and pheasant hunting. For a puppy, Ell said Kota is pretty smart and well-behaved. One of her many tricks is grabbing a beer from the fridge and bringing it back. She’s still working on closing the fridge door afterwards.

Ell said Kota has a lot of competitions ahead of her as she just turned 1 in December. While she technically isn’t a puppy anymore, Kota still has the same puppy energy and heart that she started with.

“She's grown so much physically and mentally and she was already making these pro finals before she was full grown so I’m excited to see what she is going to do in the future,” Ell said.

