DockDogs bring four-legged competition to 2021 Bismarck Tribune Sport Show

“That was one of the most competitive tournaments in DockDog history. It was a win that will never be taken from us,” Lothspeich said.

Lothspeich said he never envisioned being where he is today.

“I never had a dog, playing sports when I was younger,” Lothspeich said. “Just from going down to the Sport Show, I always thought if I ever had a dog that would be cool. I’m amazed at where we’ve got to today.”

Lothspeich got Crosby but had no luck getting him to jump off the dock.

“I actually gave up on him because I couldn’t get him to jump off a dock,” Lothspeich said. “One day at the lake, a guy was playing with two other dogs at the dock and threw the ball, and (Crosby) doesn’t like to lose. A week later we won our first tournament.”

Lothspeich and Crosby train twice a week during the summer using public boat docks on the river and 40 feet of carpet. Like a long jumper, Crosby needs to get his steps down.

And he likes things a certain way.

“Crosby is a meticulous dog,” Lothspeich noted. “He likes things a certain way. In Cleveland he got nervous, it was kind of a gong show. … He’s special, the way he operates.”

Lothspeisch said Crosby has a few years left. “Down the road, I don’t know what will happen,” he said. “I don’t ever see myself not being involved. I put a lot of hours into it and it’s been great.”

