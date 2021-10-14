Dinosaur exhibits set for Bismarck, Dickinson to offer 'nicest you can see'

"There are areas that could not be seen before on Dakota that will be in this new exhibit," Boyd said.

In 1999, teenager Tyler Lyson discovered the duck-billed dinosaur's remains on his uncle's ranch near Marmarth. The specimen was unearthed in 2004, and workers revealed the carcass from the rock in subsequent years.

The new Dakota exhibit will feature part of the specimen, taken apart where it was previously fractured, and placed in life position.

"We have the right arm from about the elbow all the way to the tips of the fingers, which is completely cleaned up, like three-dimensionally on all sides, and it's sitting up in an elevated stand, so you can see all the way around it," Boyd said. "It has all the skin, it's got the fingernails, it looks like an arm sitting there on display."

Previously, Dakota was lying down and wasn't as well-cleaned as now.

"By comparison for people who are like, 'Oh, I've seen Dakota before,' it's like, 'No, you've never seen Dakota like this before,'" Boyd said. More information on the exhibit premier is at bit.ly/3aCPFFa.