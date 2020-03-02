Detroit man sentenced to 3 years of probation on drug charge

A Detroit man who police say brought $6,000 worth of oxycodone pills to Bismarck on a bus was sentenced Monday to three years on probation.

Christian Owens, 31, was arrested in October after undercover officers followed up on information that he was bringing the pills to Bismarck, according to an affidavit. Police say they found 85 pills in a plastic bag in his groin area.

Assistant Burleigh County State’s Attorney Dennis Ingold under the terms of a plea agreement recommended that Owens be sentenced to three years in prison with all of the time suspended but time served -- four days. He asked that Owens be placed on supervised probation, adding that Owens would now have a conviction on a record that to this point had little criminal history.

South Central District Judge David Reich approved the agreement and sentence. He also ordered Owens to pay $810 in fines and fees.

Defense attorney Steven Fischer said the agreement was fair and held Owens accountable for his actions. He declined further comment after the hearing.

