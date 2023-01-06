Detroit man sentenced in reservation drug scheme

A Detroit man convicted of running a drug trafficking organization that targeted three American Indian reservations in North Dakota has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Darius Sledge, 32, was found guilty in June on charges of continuing criminal enterprise, drug conspiracy, drug possession with intent to distribute, money laundering conspiracy, and maintaining a drug-involved premise. U.S. District Judge Daniel Hovland at a Friday sentencing hearing further ordered Sledge to spend three years on supervised release following his prison time.

Sledge’s brother, Baquan Sledge, a co-defendant in the case, was convicted of the same charges. He will be sentenced Jan. 13, three years after federal authorities announced that a total of 26 people were indicted.

The charges resulted from an investigation dubbed Operation Blue Prairie for the color of popular oxycodone pills sold for big profit in North Dakota. Authorities say the two men focused on areas with few law enforcement resources, and used local residences and people to distribute drugs they sold at a premium price.

Investigating agencies were the Bureau of Indian Affairs Division of Drug Enforcement, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Rolette County Sheriff’s Department, Bottineau County Sheriff’s Department, Ward County Narcotics Task Force, Lake Region Narcotics Task Force, Mandan Hidatsa Arikara Division of Drug Enforcement, North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation, North Dakota Crime Laboratory, Michigan State Police, Minot Police Department and U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations.

U.S. Attorney Mac Schneider said his office is committed to continuing partnerships with federal, state, tribal and local law enforcement to enhance public safety in Indian Country. He said the sentence is a warning to anyone selling drugs in tribal communities.

“You will be caught, you will be prosecuted, and you will serve a long sentence in federal prison,” Schneider said.