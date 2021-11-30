Detroit man pleads not guilty to drug charge in Bismarck

A Detroit man who police say brought 3,000 opiate pills to Bismarck in three trips has pleaded not guilty to a drug conspiracy charge.

Michael Swan, 54, is one of three people charged after Metro Area Narcotics Task Force officers executed a search warrant at a Bismarck motel room in October. Swan on Tuesday waived his right to a preliminary hearing and pleaded not guilty to the charge, which could send him to prison for 10 years if he’s convicted.

Police earlier that October day had found $3,000 cash on Kevin Luke, of Redford, Michigan, when they arrested him in connection with a previous drug incident, according to an affidavit. He allegedly told authorities he was traveling with Swan, who is his uncle, and where to find Swan. The search of Swan’s room revealed no pills, but Swan allegedly told authorities he had left the pills with Lacey Gipp, 31, of Bismarck. Police at Gipp’s home found 140 pills within reach of children ages 3, 8 and 10, according to an affidavit.

South Central District Judge David Reich scheduled a March 24 trial for Swan, who is in custody in lieu of $50,000 cash bail. Defense attorney Garrett Ludwig did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Gipp’s trial on child neglect and drug distribution charges starts March 15, court documents show. Luke’s preliminary hearing is Dec. 20. He is charged with drug conspiracy.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.