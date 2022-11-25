 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Detroit man on probation arrested on Bismarck drug charges

  • 0

A Detroit man on probation for a federal drug conviction was arrested in Bismarck after police said they found more than 1,200 fentanyl pills in his motel room.

Tradvis Williams, 42, was arrested midday Wednesday after officers executed a search warrant at a north Bismarck motel. Police were granted the warrant after a K-9 “readily alerted” at the door of Williams’ room, according to an affidavit. Williams was arrested when he returned to the room.

Williams had bonded out of the McKenzie County Correctional Facility in Watford City earlier that day. He’s on federal probation for drug distribution and had been arrested for providing false information about his name, authorities say.

Bismarck police in addition to 1,238 fentanyl pills found a small amount of marijuana, according to the affidavit. Williams allegedly told police he sold the pills for $35 and that the buyers resell them for as much as double that amount.

People are also reading…

Williams is charged with drug possession with the intent to deliver, court documents show. It’s an offense that could send him to prison for 20 years if he’s convicted. An attorney isn’t listed for him in court documents.

Tradvis Williams

Tradvis Williams

 PROVIDED
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Probation ordered in fentanyl case

Probation ordered in fentanyl case

A Bismarck woman who told police in August that she’d sold 2,000 fentanyl-laced pills and used some of the profits to buy a designer wallet wi…

Changes to Parade magazine

Parade magazine, which had been inserted into newspapers across the nation for decades, recently discontinued its print publication and moved …

Watch Now: Related Video

How Qatari stadiums in the desert are keeping cool during the World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News