Detroit man on probation arrested on Bismarck drug charges

A Detroit man on probation for a federal drug conviction was arrested in Bismarck after police said they found more than 1,200 fentanyl pills in his motel room.

Tradvis Williams, 42, was arrested midday Wednesday after officers executed a search warrant at a north Bismarck motel. Police were granted the warrant after a K-9 “readily alerted” at the door of Williams’ room, according to an affidavit. Williams was arrested when he returned to the room.

Williams had bonded out of the McKenzie County Correctional Facility in Watford City earlier that day. He’s on federal probation for drug distribution and had been arrested for providing false information about his name, authorities say.

Bismarck police in addition to 1,238 fentanyl pills found a small amount of marijuana, according to the affidavit. Williams allegedly told police he sold the pills for $35 and that the buyers resell them for as much as double that amount.

Williams is charged with drug possession with the intent to deliver, court documents show. It’s an offense that could send him to prison for 20 years if he’s convicted. An attorney isn’t listed for him in court documents.