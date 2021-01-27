Detroit man accused of selling phony oxycodone pills in Bismarck

A Detroit man who police say had 231 phony oxycodone pills in his Bismarck motel room was arrested Tuesday by Metro Area Narcotics Task Force officers.

Police allege Jonathan Walker, 39, admitted that the pills were made with fentanyl, a potent and addictive opioid pain medication. Fentanyl is 50 times more potent than morphine, which is 1 ½ times more potent than oxycodone, according to the American Addiction Centers website. The drug can be diluted with cutting agents to produce pills that are cheaper than oxycodone.

Walker had more than $3,100 on his person when police executed a search warrant at the motel, according to an affidavit. Three bags of pills were found in his room. The stamp on the pills did not match that of authentic oxycodone pills, police said. The pills also varied in color. Walker allegedly told police he’d sold about 100 pills since arriving in Bismarck on Saturday. The pills in his room had a street value of as much as $15,000, authorities said.

Walker is charged with possession and delivery of opiates, felonies that could send him to prison for 10 years if he’s convicted. He’s in custody at the Burleigh Morton Detention Center pending $100,000 bail. Court records do not list an attorney for him.

