Detention center using smocks to hide stripes in mug shots

Inmate photos at the Burleigh Morton Detention Center have taken on a different look recently in an effort by officials to hide the stripes on jail clothing.

The change came about after concerns from area law enforcement agencies that jail clothing visible in mug shots used in photo lineups had the potential for bias when a person is asked to identify a suspect in a crime, Burleigh County Sheriff Kelly Leben said. Staff now have inmates don a disposable barber smock for the intake photo.

“I have to look at the cheapest way to do it, item-wise and manpower-wise,” Leben said. “These are disposable and sanitary because there aren’t multiple inmates using them.”

Some detention agencies wrap suspects in blankets when they take the photo, or do it when the suspect is still in civilian clothes, the sheriff said. Inmates at Burleigh-Morton are placed in jail clothing early in the center’s intake system.

Staff at the center can compile a set of lineup photos by inputting certain features – age, sex, hair and eye color, for example – to the center’s database program. The program generates a list, including photos, to fit the request. The drawback is that the stripes can’t be cropped out of the photos, so covering them was seen as an option.

The results have been “mixed at best,” Leben said. The smocks cost about 26 cents each, but come in only one size, are noticeable in photos when not worn properly, and at times the stripes are visible through them.

“If the feedback on the smocks isn’t what we expected we may have to look at other options,” he said.

The public noticed the change immediately, Leben said.

“We got a lot of feedback about the photos,” he said. “I did not realize that many people look at them.”