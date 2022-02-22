Details emerge, charges filed in separate weekend child deaths in Bismarck

Charges have been filed in the separate deaths of two children in Bismarck over the weekend, and newly filed court documents shed light on what allegedly happened.

Five-year-old Geremy Doyle was pronounced dead at a Bismarck hospital Friday night. Three-week-old Starlight Black Elk was dead when police arrived Saturday morning at the home where she was in her mother’s care.

The boy had bruises around his eyes and on his abdomen and legs, had a number of open sores, and had blackened or frostbitten toes on both feet, according to an affidavit. His stomach was distended and his arms and legs were emaciated.

Caretakers Rolanda Doyle, 40, Russell James, 36, and Serenity Foots, 18, are charged with child neglect. Rolanda Doyle and Foots also face child abuse charges. Rolanda Doyle had been the primary caretaker and legal custodian of the 5-year-old since November, according to an affidavit. It did not specify why she had assumed that role.

One of the other children in the home told police that Rolanda Doyle and Foots had struck Geremy Doyle with a belt, at times causing him to fall. James said the boy should have received medical care after a fall that injured his head three weeks ago, the affidavit states. Video of the child on Rolanda Doyle’s cellphone allegedly shows the boy “clearly suffering from a concussion or traumatic brain injury,” wobbling, falling and striking his head, police said. The boy's feet became frostbitten when he went outside barefoot in the first big snowfall of the year, one of his siblings told police.

It’s unclear how 3-week-old Starlight Black Elk died. She was “obviously deceased and in the early stages of rigor mortis” when police responded Saturday morning to a call of an unresponsive child, according to an affidavit. Her mother, Cassandra Black Elk, 26, is charged with child neglect.

Authorities say they found evidence that Cassandra Black Elk fought with Seth Eagle, the baby’s father, a few hours before police were called to the North Second Street apartment. The baby was alive when Eagle left about 1:30 a.m., Cassandra Black Elk allegedly told police, adding that Starlight Black Elk was swaddled, asleep and face up on the bed after Eagle left.

The mother said she did not recall any of the details of the fight because she was intoxicated, and did not remember doing anything that would harm the child, according to the affidavit. The baby was dead when Cassandra Black Elk awoke about 6 a.m., she allegedly told police.

Cassandra Black Elk told police she had drank at least one beer and several shots of liquor, smoked marijuana, and then purchased more liquor which she also consumed, the affidavit states.

Autopsies will be performed on both children.

No attorney is listed for James in court documents. The attorneys for Foots, Rolanda Doyle and Cassandra Black did not immediately respond to Tribune requests for comment.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

