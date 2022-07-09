Depot parking lot fees enforced on weekends

A parking lot fee is now being enforced at the Bismarck Depot on weekends to remediate issues of long-term parking and garbage dumping in the Depot's parking lot.

Developer Cam Knutson, owner of Knutson Companies, which is renovating the Depot, said that starting in early June, he hired someone to charge a $5 fee to people parking in the Depot's lot in downtown Bismarck.

"We have had issues with people leaving garbage -- there was a sofa dropped off in the parking lot. That has been a little bit problematic with it not being patrolled," Knutson said. "And then there were a couple of vehicles, having been there a very long time (and) having not been moved."

Knutson said he and his other partner on the Depot renovation project decided to start charging people to park at the Depot to help with those issues. They will continue to charge parking this summer and fall as a "trial run."

"So long as we’re not doing work on the area, we want to have it as an option for people, but don’t want to have it get abused as well," he said, adding that they are working on a long-term strategy as to how the parking lot will be managed in the future.