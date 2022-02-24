Defense attorney withdraws from murder conspiracy case; Entzel trial delayed until fall

Trial has been delayed nearly seven months for a Bismarck woman accused of plotting the death of her husband in what investigators called a love triangle and life insurance scheme.

The defense attorney for Nikkisue Entzel withdrew from the case Thursday, and South Central District Judge Douglas Bahr moved the start date for her two-week trial from Monday to Sept. 26.

Entzel faces three conspiracy charges -- murder, arson and evidence tampering – stemming from the death of Chad Entzel, 42. Nikkisue Entzel, 40, and a Canadian man, Earl Howard, 43, were accused in early 2020 of plotting and attempting to cover up Chad Entzel’s death. Emergency workers found his body when they responded to a call of a house fire in northeast Bismarck on Jan. 2, 2020. He died of gunshot wounds, an autopsy showed.

Public defender Justin Balzer informed Bahr at a Thursday pretrial conference that he was in the process of filing the paperwork to withdraw as Nikkisue Entzel’s attorney. He told Bahr that he wouldn’t be making the move if he didn’t feel “it was absolutely necessary.”

“There’s been a breakdown in the attorney/client relationship at this point, which I believe leaves me no option but to withdraw,” Balzer said.

Bahr asked Nikkisue Entzel, who appeared by electronic means from the Burleigh Morton Detention Center, if she knew Balzer would be withdrawing.

“The relationship is such that you want him to withdraw and be replaced?” the judge asked.

“Yes, I do,” Entzel said.

Neither Balzer nor Entzel provided specifics during the hearing about the relationship breakdown.

Burleigh County State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer did not object, telling Bahr she doesn’t take a position on such matters. Chad Entzel's family wants closure but understands that requiring Balzer to continue as Entzel’s attorney could cause issues in the future "and maybe not lead to finality in the case,” Lawyer said.

Bahr said he was disappointed in the development but was not blaming anyone.

“I don’t know what the breakdown is. I don’t know the issues,” the judge said. “Obviously there’s more stress or more decisions the closer you get to trial.”

Howard in October pleaded guilty to four felonies. Bahr accepted terms of a plea agreement between prosecutors and Howard and sentenced him to 50 years in prison with 25 years suspended on the most serious charge of murder conspiracy. Howard will have to serve about 21 years before he's eligible for parole.

Burleigh County Deputy Sheriff Brian Thompson testified during a hearing early in the case that Nikkisue Entzel and Howard were in a romantic relationship, verified by video and photos provided to law enforcement. Nikkisue Entzel took out a $26,000 life insurance policy on her husband in the days before his death, and she tried to collect on the policy soon after he died, the deputy maintained.

Prosecutors said Nikkisue Entzel told law enforcement Howard shot her husband, but that an evaluation of the firearm didn’t conclude who pulled the trigger. Bahr last May dismissed a murder charge against Howard at the request of Lawyer.

Nikkisue Entzel was arrested Jan. 7, 2020. Authorities the next day issued an arrest warrant for Howard, who has dual citizenship in the U.S. and Canada. He turned himself in the following day on the Blue Water Bridge connecting Port Huron, Michigan, with Ontario, Canada.

