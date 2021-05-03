Defense attorney in RJR slayings asks to withdraw; hearing set Wednesday

A Bismarck attorney is asking to withdraw as counsel for a man accused of killing four people in Mandan two years ago, citing a conflict of interest brought about by his client's filing of a disciplinary complaint against him.

It’s unclear how attorney Robert Quick’s withdrawal would affect the timeline of Chad Isaak’s trial, which is scheduled to start June 7.

Isaak, 46, of Washburn, is accused of killing RJR Maintenance and Management co-owner Robert Fakler, 52; and employees Adam Fuehrer, 42; and William Cobb, 50, and Lois Cobb 45, who were married. Police have not established a motive for the killings that occurred April 1, 2019.

Quick in court documents filed last week states that the disciplinary complaint Isaak filed against him presents a conflict of interest under which Quick “is obligated to withdraw as attorney of record." The motion includes all attorneys from Vogel Law Firm, who were acting as secondary counsel.

Quick when contacted by the Tribune said it would be inappropriate for him to comment further because the motion is still pending. South Central District Judge David Reich will hear the matter on Wednesday, court records show.