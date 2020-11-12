Defendant spars with judge during kidnapping sentencing

A military veteran sentenced a day after Veterans Day for firing shots in and near a Bismarck apartment earlier this year verbally sparred with the judge who sentenced him to four years in prison, sarcastically wishing him a happy holiday as the hearing ended.

Christopher Williams, 39, of Bismarck, was charged in January with kidnapping, terrorizing and reckless endangerment. Police said Williams forced his way into a Summit Avenue apartment and held a gun on a man. Williams allegedly fired one shot while inside the apartment, another in the air as the men left and one more as they approached Williams' vehicle. The man told police he heard another shot as he fled.

The incident apparently stemmed from a dispute between the two men, according to police. No one was injured.

Williams at his trial in August changed his not guilty plea to guilty after opening arguments and testimony from three witnesses.

Williams on Thursday disagreed with South Central District Judge David Reich’s sentence of seven years in prison with all but four years suspended on the kidnapping charge.

“I’ve never even completed a crime in my whole life and you’re going to give me four years?” Williams asked.

