Defendant in January drug bust set for June trial

Pierson-Pasmore-Holt

One of three men on parole for violent crimes in Michigan and arrested in Bismarck for dealing drugs will stand trial in June.

Jamill Passmore, 30, of Westland, Michigan, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to felony drug possession and conspiracy charges. He and two others -- Alphonse Pierson, 30, of Romulus, Michigan, and Jaisaun Holt, 28, whose city of residence is unclear -- were arrested in January after an anonymous tipster informed police they were selling drugs out of a Portland Drive apartment.

Passmore when arrested did not admit to selling drugs but said he collected money, Bismarck Police Detective Jeremy Curtis said during Passmore’s preliminary hearing. Police said they found 617 pills and more than $12,500 in cash at the apartment where the three men were staying.

Testimony that Passmore collected money was “very ambiguous and not referenced to anything,” defense attorney Chad McCabe said. The prosecution also failed to show any type of conspiracy because there was no evidence that Passmore had an agreement with anyone else to sell drugs, McCabe said.

South Central District Judge David Reich scheduled a two-day trial for Passmore starting June 2.

Holt is scheduled for a March 29 preliminary hearing. Pierson’s preliminary hearing is March 15. They face the same charges as Passmore.

All three men when arrested acknowledged that they were on parole and did not have permission to be in North Dakota, Curtis said. Holt’s record includes two convictions for assault with intent to murder. Pierson and Passmore are on parole for armed robbery. Passmore got out of prison two months before his January arrest in Bismarck, police said.

Jamill Passmore

Jamill Passmore

 PROVIDED

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

