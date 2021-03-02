Defendant in January drug bust set for June trial

One of three men on parole for violent crimes in Michigan and arrested in Bismarck for dealing drugs will stand trial in June.

Jamill Passmore, 30, of Westland, Michigan, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to felony drug possession and conspiracy charges. He and two others -- Alphonse Pierson, 30, of Romulus, Michigan, and Jaisaun Holt, 28, whose city of residence is unclear -- were arrested in January after an anonymous tipster informed police they were selling drugs out of a Portland Drive apartment.

Passmore when arrested did not admit to selling drugs but said he collected money, Bismarck Police Detective Jeremy Curtis said during Passmore’s preliminary hearing. Police said they found 617 pills and more than $12,500 in cash at the apartment where the three men were staying.

Testimony that Passmore collected money was “very ambiguous and not referenced to anything,” defense attorney Chad McCabe said. The prosecution also failed to show any type of conspiracy because there was no evidence that Passmore had an agreement with anyone else to sell drugs, McCabe said.

South Central District Judge David Reich scheduled a two-day trial for Passmore starting June 2.