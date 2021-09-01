 Skip to main content
Decreasing Garrison Dam releases necessitate removal of boats from Missouri River
Decreasing releases from the Garrison Dam this month have made it necessary for Missouri River users to remove boats, recreational vehicles and docks in the water.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will be dropping releases from the dam due to drought conditions.

The releases will decrease from 21,000 cubic feet per second to 18,000 cubic feet per second by Sept. 12, then to 16,000 cubic feet per second by Sept. 16, then to 13,000 cubic feet per second later in September.

The releases are likely to make boat ramps and river access unusable, according to Burleigh County Emergency Management.

See bit.ly/3jBboCE for the Corps' weekly update.

