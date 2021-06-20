 Skip to main content
Deck fire prompts evacuation of Bismarck condominium
top story

Deck fire prompts evacuation of Bismarck condominium

A deck fire prompted the evacuation of a condominium in Bismarck on Saturday.

Firefighters responded to the 1100 block of Jefferson Avenue shortly before 4:30 p.m. and found fire showing from a second-floor deck. The condo was unoccupied and residents from neighboring units were evacuating.

The deck suffered major damage but the occupant was able to return, according to the fire department. The cause of the fire wasn't immediately determined. No injuries were reported.

