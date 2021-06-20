Deck fire prompts evacuation of Bismarck condominium

A deck fire prompted the evacuation of a condominium in Bismarck on Saturday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Firefighters responded to the 1100 block of Jefferson Avenue shortly before 4:30 p.m. and found fire showing from a second-floor deck. The condo was unoccupied and residents from neighboring units were evacuating.

The deck suffered major damage but the occupant was able to return, according to the fire department. The cause of the fire wasn't immediately determined. No injuries were reported.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0