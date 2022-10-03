Debates set for Bismarck-area candidates

Bismarck-area voters can tune into and submit questions for candidates in county and legislative races.

The League of Women Voters of Bismarck-Mandan is hosting the debates Wednesday and Thursday in partnership with Dakota Media Access and the Bismarck-Mandan Chamber EDC. The schedule is:

5:30 p.m. Wednesday: Burleigh County auditor candidates Kirsten Dvorak and Mark Splonskowski.

6:30 p.m. Wednesday: District 35 Senate nominees Sean Cleary and Tracy Potter.

5:30 p.m. Thursday: Burleigh County Commission candidates Amelia Doll, Dustin Gawrylow, Steve Schwab, Jerry Woodcox. Candidate Wayne Munson is not participating due to a conflict.

7 p.m. Thursday: District 35 House nominees Karen Karls, Bob Martinson, Don Morrison, Kris Mount.

The debates will be live on Dakota Media Access, available on Roku, AppleTV, FireTV and Government Access cable channel 602. The debates will be archived online at FreeTV.org.

Live viewers will be able to submit questions to be considered in the debates. To submit a live debate question, text the code "LWVBisMan152" to the number 22333. Messaging rates may apply.

Absentee ballots are available for North Dakota voters. Early in-person voting begins Oct. 26 in Burleigh and Morton counties.

The North Dakota Secretary of State's Office website has election resources at vip.sos.nd.gov/PortalList.aspx.