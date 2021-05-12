Dakota Access executive says pipeline has faced cyberattacks

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers expects to complete the study, known as an Environmental Impact Statement, by March 2022.

Even if the pipeline is ordered to shut down, Energy Transfer is expected to appeal.

“I think this is business as usual until we receive the EIS, and then this stops being news,” Warren said.

Oklahoma-based Continental Resources ships oil it produces in the Bakken through Dakota Access, and Hamm expressed optimism about the line’s fate.

“It’s not going to shut down,” he said. “I think this administration is finding out certainly how critical (energy) supply is to America, to national security.”

Energy Transfer is in the process of expanding the pipeline by building additional pump stations to boost horsepower, including at a site in Emmons County. Warren said that work should wrap up by the end of the year.

The pipeline will then have the ability to transport up to 1.1 million barrels of oil per day, nearly double its existing capacity. The pipeline runs from North Dakota's Bakken oil fields to Illinois, and then much of the oil is carried via other pipelines further south to the Gulf Coast.