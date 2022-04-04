Crews respond to weekend shop, home fires; no one hurt

Crews over the weekend responded to fires that damaged a Bismarck home and destroyed much of a rural shop. No one was hurt in either blaze.

The Bismarck Rural Fire Department is investigating the cause of a Saturday fire that damaged a shop on 97th Avenue Northeast. Fire Chief Dustin Theuer said the 30-by-60-foot main building and a lean-to of the same size on the west side were total losses. Firefighters were able to stop the fire before it reached a lean-to on the east side, which saved several pieces of farm equipment, Theurer said.

Fifteen firefighters and six fire units responded to the scene just after 1 p.m. Some of the roof had collapsed when firefighters arrived and crews could not enter the building. The blaze was knocked down from the outside in 45 minutes, and crews stayed on site another three hours, the chief said. There were no injuries. A home near the shop had minor heat damage but the occupants were not displaced.

City firefighters responded just after 10 a.m. Sunday to a single-family home in the 1200 block of North 12th Street. Smoke was showing from the front door and the occupant of the home was outside when crews arrived.

Crews quickly extinguished the fire, which had started in the kitchen. The department said the fire was started accidentally but did not list a specific cause. Six fire units and 17 firefighters responded to the scene. Nobody was injured.

Crisis Care Chaplaincy and the American Red Cross provided support to the home owner. A dog that was missing when crews arrived was later located. Crews were unable to locate a cat that was reported missing.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

