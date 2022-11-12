Crews making progress on snow removal

Crews working to clear Bismarck streets are making slow progress and are now focusing their efforts in residential areas, city officials say.

Snow gates are proving ineffective due to the heavy accumulations, according to city spokesman Kalen Ost. Crews are working to make driveways passable. The snowfall amount requires that motor graders make two passes on residential streets before loaders can clear the street, Ost said.

A snow operations map can be seen at https://bismarck.maps.arcgis.com/apps/View/index.html?appid=d8453853ea884edc9b277dc9e5b7568e. It is not a live map and is updated as staff is available, according to public works spokesperson Gale Nicholson.

Crews will work continuously until the streets are clear.