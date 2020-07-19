COVID-19 hospitalizations reach new high, Burleigh County reports first death

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Burleigh County recorded its first death associated with COVID-19 on Sunday, the same day the number of people hospitalized with the disease reached a new high, state health officials said.

There are now 45 people hospitalized with the disease in the state, according to the North Dakota Department of Health. That’s two more than the previous high of 43 reported on July 13. In all, 302 North Dakotans have been hospitalized by the disease.

A man in his 80s with underlying health conditions was listed as the first person from Burleigh County to die with the disease. A second death in the state, a Benson County man in his 30s with underlying health conditions, was reported Sunday. The two deaths reported Sunday bring the state’s total to 92.

Sixteen new cases were reported in Burleigh County, home to Bismarck, which at 175 has more active cases than any county in the state. Twenty-six new cases were reported in Cass County, home to Fargo, bringing the total active cases there to 163. Morton County, home to Mandan, has 48 active cases after adding 12 on Sunday.