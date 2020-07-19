COVID-19 hospitalizations reach new high, Burleigh County reports first death

Burleigh County recorded its first death associated with COVID-19 on Sunday, the same day the number of people hospitalized with the disease reached a new high, state health officials said.
There are now 45 people hospitalized with the disease in the state, according to the North Dakota Department of Health. That’s two more than the previous high of 43 reported on July 13. In all, 302 North Dakotans have been hospitalized by the disease.
A man in his 80s with underlying health conditions was listed as the first person from Burleigh County to die with the disease. A second death in the state, a Benson County man in his 30s with underlying health conditions, was reported Sunday. The two deaths reported Sunday bring the state’s total to 92.
Sixteen new cases were reported in Burleigh County, home to Bismarck, which at 175 has more active cases than any county in the state. Twenty-six new cases were reported in Cass County, home to Fargo, bringing the total active cases there to 163. Morton County, home to Mandan, has 48 active cases after adding 12 on Sunday.
Grand Forks County reported 25 new cases on Sunday. Williams County added nine, Walsh seven, Ward three, Pembina and Richland two, and Burke, Cavalier, Emmons, McIntosh, McKenzie, McLean, Mountrail, Sioux, Steele, Towner and Traill counties each added one new case.
Total recoveries from COVID-19 stand at 4,131, with 102 reported on Sunday. State and private labs completed 5,533 tests on Saturday, bringing the total number of test completions to 257,223. Of the 133,854 people tested, 128,835 have tested negative. State officials reported 2,339 people were tested for the first time on Saturday. Of those, 113 tested positive and 2,227 tested negative. A total of 5,019 people have tested positive for COVID-19 since mid-March.
Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com
