Couples say 'I do' on 2-22-22

The Bismarck Municipal courtroom was decorated with tulle. The date 2-22-22 was emblazoned in gold letters on Judge William Severin’s bench. The clock held steady at 2:22 throughout the day. Near the courtroom entrance was a sign that read “Happy Twosday.”

And the day was just too good to pass up for a few twosomes who wanted the unique date on their marriage license. Municipal court isn’t in session on Tuesdays, but Severin certainly didn’t get the day off. He performed a wedding every half hour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Among those couples was Russ Thomas and Cedar Henry, of New Town. They chose Tuesday as their wedding day after delays -- some good, like building a house; some sad, such as deaths in the family -- sidetracked their wedding plans. Thomas, 52, was working in law enforcement when he met Henry some 10 years ago. She chose the date for more than the numbers. Her research on the date tells her it holds meaning about compromise, compassion and harmony.

The date "means so much,” said Henry, 38. “It has a lot of positive energy."

Severin performs weddings as they are scheduled, but he seldom sees this volume. On a normal Tuesday, according to court clerk Kathy Wangler, he would perform none.

“I only did one on Valentine’s Day,” he said.

Severin as he conducted Henry and Thomas’ ceremony asked how they met and gave some history on wedding traditions. He even asked if there were any objections from the handful of guests.

“It doesn’t matter,” he said. “The objections would be overruled anyway.”

Thomas and Henry plan a formal wedding this summer. Thomas, a safety specialist, was in Bismarck for a North Dakota Safety Council conference, and he planned to attend meetings Tuesday afternoon. Henry is acting director of the Three Affiliated Tribes Museum in New Town. She’s also a cheerleading coach and had to get back to New Town for the regional basketball tournament Tuesday night. The courthouse in Stanley would have been closer for them, but the novelty of the date was being felt elsewhere, too.

“It was completely booked,” Henry said.

It could be that at one point Tuesday the wind chill was 22 below zero, too, if a person feels the need to add anymore twos to the day. Lee Hummel, of New Mexico, Thomas’ co-worker, said he’d been to a wedding in cold weather once, in New York, but it was “nowhere near this cold.”

“We went there in the right season,” he said.

About a dozen people witnessed the wedding of Melvin Banega, 37, and Shauna Plenty Chief, 27, at 10 a.m. The calendar date full of twos was part of the attraction for their wedding, Plenty Chief said. Also, Banega considers two his lucky number, and 2/22 is a special date in his family.

“It’s his mom’s birthday, too,” Shauna said.

The two hosted a buffet for 15 people after the wedding. A honeymoon, weather permitting, will take them to Miami by way of Chicago.

Couples started booking the date two months ago, according to Wangler. The calendar filled up in the last 30 days.

“It’s just one of those once-in-a-lifetime things,” she said.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.